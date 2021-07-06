NEWS

Athens opens consulate general in Benghazi

athens-opens-consulate-general-in-benghazi

The Consulate General of Greece in Benghazi was inaugurated on Monday by Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis who headed a large Greek delegation on a two-day visit to Libya.

The consular mission in the eastern Libyan city, which follows the opening of the Greek Embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April, is seen as an indication of the importance that Athens attaches to its relations with Benghazi, but also to the very good relations that have now been established in the region. The new consul general is Achilles Rakinas.

Fragogiannis noted that “Libya is a neighboring country, with which we have always had a wide range of cooperation: economic, trade, defense and even cultural.” 

“It also has a particularly important strategic position in the Mediterranean. Libya for Greece, but also Greece for Libya, are mutually important countries,” he stressed, while pointing out Greece’s firm support for the transitional government of national unity.

