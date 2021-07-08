migration-minister-defends-plans-for-island-structures

Despite local reactions, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis defended plans for the new reception and identification structures on Chios and other Aegean islands as the best way to accommodate migrants and asylum seekers.

He said the structure on Chios has been designed to accommodate 580 people, while at the same time a pre-departure center with a capacity of 570 will also be created. However, he didn’t give a specific timetable for the of the existing VIAL structure’s closure. Responding to the reactions of the local community, he stressed “what Chios asked for was done.”

However, KINAL MP Giorgos Kaminis, who recently returned from a visit to Chios, said in Parliament that residents are unanimous in their opposition to the new structures.

He asked for a timetable for the operation of the new structure, noting that villagers in Chalkios, where the VIAL structure is located, have only received compensation for 2018.