About 290 Greek lawmakers have been vaccinated

[Intime News]

Almost 290 out of a total of 300 Greek lawmakers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, government sources said on Thursday.

Parliament head Konstantinos Tasoulas asked all party secretaries to provide the latest figures on those inoculated. 

“The vast majority of lawmakers have been vaccinated and many have supported the vaccination [campaign] in public, even from other parties in Parliament … but others are against vaccination and state it publicly,” Health Minister Vassals Kikilias told state-run broadcaster ERT earlier in the day, adding that vaccine deniers “will be judged by the public.”

[SOOC]
Kikilias, Tsiodras to meet with Holy Synod