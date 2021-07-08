NEWS

Decision on mandatory vaccinations to be announced next week

decision-on-mandatory-vaccinations-to-be-announced-next-week

A decision on whether vaccination against Covid-19 will become mandatory for specific professional groups will be announced next week, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told a news briefing on Thursday.

She said the decision will be based on the recommendations of the National Bioethics Committee. 

Furthermore, Peloni said that the government will early next week provide details on restrictions for indoor leisure activities, including dining, which will be allowed from July 15.

 

Vaccine Coronavirus Business
READ MORE
ceo-says-pfizer-s-new-pill-to-treat-covid-could-be-available-soon
NEWS

CEO says Pfizer’s new pill to treat Covid could be available soon

greek-pharma-skeptical-on-patent-waiving
NEWS

Greek pharma skeptical on patent waiving

greece-aims-to-reopen-restaurants-next-month-state-minister-says
NEWS

Greece aims to reopen restaurants next month, state minister says

self-tests-made-obligatory-to-more-employees-as-of-april-19
NEWS

Self-tests made obligatory to more employees as of April 19

A woman wearing a protective mask walks by a shop on the first day of the re-opening of retail stores, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 5, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

Liquidity offered as markets on brink

restaurants-bars-to-get-e330-mln-boost
CORONAVIRUS

Restaurants, bars to get €330 mln boost