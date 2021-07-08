Decision on mandatory vaccinations to be announced next week
A decision on whether vaccination against Covid-19 will become mandatory for specific professional groups will be announced next week, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told a news briefing on Thursday.
She said the decision will be based on the recommendations of the National Bioethics Committee.
Furthermore, Peloni said that the government will early next week provide details on restrictions for indoor leisure activities, including dining, which will be allowed from July 15.