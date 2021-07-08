Probe launched into ‘superspreader’ beach bar party

The public prosecutor’s office in Athens announced on Thursday the launch of a preliminary inquiry into a party organised at a beach bar in the southern suburb of Alimos on June 26, to determine whether organisers had violated measures for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The party to mark the end of the school year which started at 9 p.m. and ended at 2.30 in the morning and was attended by students from all local high schools. Based on videos on social media and witness accounts, hundreds of youngsters attended the event without wearing masks or maintaining distances, while a long queue had formed outside the bar.

Speaking to Mega channel on Wednesday, Alimos mayor Andreas Kondylis described the party as a “superspreader” event, noting that more than 100 people are believed to have contacted the virus on that night alone.

Following the numerous infections, the beach bar announced it was postponing all planned events until July 14.

Units from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) were conducting free Covid tests in the southern suburbs after a significant spike in infections were traced back to nightclubs and parties on the capital’s waterfront.