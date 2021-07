A 6-year-old girl was killed when she was hit by a truck in the suburb of Nikea in Piraeus on Thursday afternoon.

The truck was near the crossroad of Grigiriou Lambraki and Koutaisi streets when the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. According to information, a second girl was also injured and transferred at the local hospital.

It was not clear what caused the accident and no further details were immediately available about the injured girl.