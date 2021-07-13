NEWS

New Covid-19 infections at two-month high

new-covid-19-infections-at-two-month-high
[SOOC]

Greece’s daily coronavirus cases passed the 3,000 mark on Tuesday, recording a two-month high, as the country struggles with a new surge in infections.

In its bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it had confirmed 3,109 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since May 11.

EODY said four patients died of Covid-19 with the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic reaching 12,806.

At the same time, there are 133 intubated patients in the Intensive Care Units from 139 on Monday.

A total of 85,296 tests (PCR and rapid) were conducted in the past 24 hours, showing a positivity rate of 3.64%.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
tiktok-sounds-used-to-spread-covid-vaccine-misinformation
NEWS

TikTok Sounds used to spread Covid vaccine misinformation

[Reuters]
NEWS

J&J, AstraZeneca explore Covid-19 vaccine modification after blood clot reports

greece-to-require-vaccination-or-negative-test-at-indoor-restaurants
NEWS

Greece to require vaccination or negative test at indoor restaurants

ministry-launches-covid-free-app-for-mobile-phones-tablets
NEWS

Ministry launches ‘Covid Free’ app for mobile phones, tablets

The vaccination hub at Elliniko, in southern Athens, is seen in a June file photo. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Flouting compulsory vaccination to carry stiff penalties

[InTime News]
NEWS

EODY warns of fresh surge in new Covid cases