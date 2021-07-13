new-covid-19-infections-at-two-month-high

Greece’s daily coronavirus cases passed the 3,000 mark on Tuesday, recording a two-month high, as the country struggles with a new surge in infections.

In its bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it had confirmed 3,109 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since May 11.

EODY said four patients died of Covid-19 with the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic reaching 12,806.

At the same time, there are 133 intubated patients in the Intensive Care Units from 139 on Monday.

A total of 85,296 tests (PCR and rapid) were conducted in the past 24 hours, showing a positivity rate of 3.64%.