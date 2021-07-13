NEWS

Ministry launches ‘Covid Free’ app for mobile phones, tablets

Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance has launched a mobile phone and tablet app giving more freedom to citizens who have been vaccinated against or recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The Covid Free GR app is aimed at making it easier for citizens to display proof of immunity when entering an indoor leisure or entertainment venues that do not cater to unvaccinated patrons.

Citizens who have not been vaccinated can also use the app to show proof of a negative rapid or PCR test from a certified lab, though only for admission at open-air venues.

Presenting the app in Athens on Tuesday, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis addressed privacy concerns saying that the app does not store or display any sensitive information, but draws from the central gov.gr database to issue color-coded certificates: Green for people who are fully vaccinated or have antibodies from having contracted and recovered from Covid-19; Yellow for those who have a negative test result; and Red for invalid or unconfirmed claims.

The app is free and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. 

