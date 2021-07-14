Greece, Arab League sign MoU

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo on Tuesday.

Dendias said the agreement is “the culmination of joint efforts and constitutes a basis for enhancing political consultations.” The deal will not only strengthen relations between the Arab League and Greece, he said, but also between Greece and the Arab states.

Furthermore, Dendias said, “Greece will try to enhance the dialogue between the European Union and the Arab League,” while stressing the country’s contribution to “building a bridge of friendship between Europe and the Arab world.”

The Greek minister called for a common front vis-a-vis countries in the region that “pose a very serious threat to regional stability.” That response, he said, should be based on “our shared principles and values,” while urging “respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states in the region, including Libya, Syria and Iraq.”

Gheit, Egyptian former foreign minister, welcomed the MoU as an important development in the relations between Greece and the Arab League. The secretary general also praised Greece for being close to the Arab world, especially with regards to the Palestinian issue.

[ANA-MPA]