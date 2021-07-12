greek-fm-heads-to-brussels-for-meeting

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is headed to Brussels on Monday to attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The meeting will be chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and the agenda will include an exchange of views on the geopolitics of new digital technologies, Ethiopia and the Strategic Compass.

Ministers will also discuss developments concerning Afghanistan, South Caucasus and Lebanon, while they are expected to approve conclusions on a Globally Connected Europe and on the EU’s priorities at the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Over a working lunch, there will be an informal exchange of views with the new Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Before the start of the meeting, according to a Greek Foreign Ministry announcement, there will also be an informal working breakfast for the Council members, with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry as a guest, where there will be an exchange of views on recent developments in the Middle East, on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project and on EU-Egyptian relations. [ANA-MPA]