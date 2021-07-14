NEWS

2,938 new coronavirus infections confirmed

Greece confirmed 2,938 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday with seven of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

Greece has confirmed 447,718 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 165 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,832 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 7 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,813. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 135 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 84.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. 

EODY said 100 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a -10.71 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 80.

