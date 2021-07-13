wastewater-analysis-in-seven-cities-shows-spike-in-viral-load

Laboratory tests conducted by the National Network of Sewage Epidemiology in urban wastewater show a significant increase in the average viral load in seven out of 12 cities inspected from July 5-11, over the previous week.

The samples collected showed a massive jump of +530% in Iraklio, more than 200% in Ioannina, exceeded 100% in the greater Athens area, as well as in the cities of Thessaloniki, Larisa, and +76% in Volos.

The viral load in Chania remained stable (+9%). In Patras and Alexandroupolis it was low but detectable.

Wastewater analysis is believed to give an early warning for upcoming epidemiological trends.