experts-mulling-stricter-rules-for-summer-camps-after-outbreaks

The Greek Health Ministry’s committee of experts is expected to recommend on Thursday more rigorous health measures for summer camps after a series of outbreaks left dozens of children and even staff infected.

The committee will likely recommend that children undertake a PCR or rapid test before being accepted in the camp and submit regular self-tests during their stay.

More than 30 children and an unspecified number of employees were found to be infected with Covid-19 at a camp in the region of Chania, western Crete, last week, while another 14 teenagers tested positive in the northern region of Halkidiki.

The committee is meeting later in the day to discuss the issue.