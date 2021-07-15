fifteen-italians-self-isolating-in-ios-after-5-test-positive-for-covid

Fifteen young Italians holidaying on the Cycladic island of Ios are having to self-isolate after five tested positive for the coronavirus, an italian newspaper reported.

The youngsters, aged 18, had travelled from the wider region of Venice to Greece, to celebrate their high school graduation, Il Gazzettino reported. When one of the girls in the group developed a slight fever, she took a Covid test which came back positive.

All 15 had all received the first one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the same paper said.

All 15 will have to undertake an additional test by greek authorities before they are allowed to leave the island.