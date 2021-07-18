curfew-on-mykonos-as-covid-19-cases-rise

A five-hour nightly curfew and an around-the-clock ban on music in bars, cafes and restaurants have been imposed on the island of Mykonos due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, the government announced Saturday.

The curfew is from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and the ban on music took effect at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Both will last until July 26, but the measures could be extended if coronavirus cases have not dropped significantly, said Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias.

Also, property owners who rent their property for parties exceeding 20 guests face fines from 50,000 to 200,000 euros.