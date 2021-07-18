NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,558 new cases, 10 deaths

coronavirus-1-558-new-cases-10-deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,558 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 10 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 123 early Sunday afternoon, down from 124 a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 610 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki with 112. On the small island of Mykonos, where a 5-hour curfew and other restrictions were imposed Saturday had 39 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 457,312 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,850 fatalities.

