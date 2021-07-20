ngo-members-linked-to-migrant-trafficking

Ten foreign nationals, including four members of non-governmental organizations, are accused of facilitating the illegal entry of migrants into Greece through islands in the northeastern Aegean, espionage and violating immigration laws.

The four NGO members are reportedly a Norwegian, an American and two Britons, while the others are reportedly Syrian and Afghan.

According to a Hellenic Police (ELAS) press briefing on Lesvos on Monday, the suspects were active at least since the beginning of June 2020, “providing substantial assistance to organized illegal migrant trafficking rings.”

Citing humanitarian motives, they allegedly used closed social media groups to provide and receive intelligence that facilitated the flow of migrants from Turkey.

The National Intelligence Service (EYP) and the counterterrorism unit also participated in the months-long investigation, police said.