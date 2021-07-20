NEWS

Anastasiades calls extraordinary session of National Council

anastasiades-calls-extraordinary-session-of-national-council

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will preside over an extraordinary session of the National Council on Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time to assess developments in the wake of Turkey’s announcements over Famagusta in the occupied part of the island, according to Cyprus News Agency.

Anastasiades also instructed his Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides to brief the European Union and the United Nations on the matter, the report said.

A written statement by government spokesman Marios Pelekanos reportedly said that the foreign minister had already spoken with the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Cyprus Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
athens-reacts-to-turkish-plans-over-famagusta
NEWS

Athens reacts to Turkish plans over Famagusta

mitsotakis-turkey-must-be-consistent-in-de-escalating-east-med-tensions
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Turkey must be consistent in de-escalating East Med tensions

pm-open-to-positive-agenda-for-turkey
NEWS

PM open to positive agenda for Turkey

File photo.
NEWS

Italy navy: Turkish, Italian fishing boats involved in clash

after-cyprus-fail-ankara-lashes-out-against-pm-eu
NEWS

After Cyprus fail, Ankara lashes out against PM, EU

turkish-cypriot-leader-insists-on-two-states
ERSIN TATAR

Turkish-Cypriot leader insists on two states