anastasiades-calls-extraordinary-session-of-national-council

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will preside over an extraordinary session of the National Council on Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time to assess developments in the wake of Turkey’s announcements over Famagusta in the occupied part of the island, according to Cyprus News Agency.

Anastasiades also instructed his Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides to brief the European Union and the United Nations on the matter, the report said.

A written statement by government spokesman Marios Pelekanos reportedly said that the foreign minister had already spoken with the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.