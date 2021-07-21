NEWS

Israel expresses ‘deep concern’ over Varosha reopening

Israel expressed its “deep concern” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced plans to partially open Varosha, the southern part of Famagusta that has been fenced off and abandoned since Turkey invaded the north of Cyprus in 1974.

“Israel is following with deep concern recent unilateral Turkish actions and statements regarding the status of Varosha,” Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted, adding that “Israel reiterates its solidarity and full support for Cyprus.” 

“Foreign Minister [Yair] Lapid has reiterated that support and solidarity directly to Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides,” he added.

