NEWS

Health Ministry to suspend unvaccinated healthcare workers, cut pay

health-ministry-to-suspend-unvaccinated-healthcare-workers-cut-pay

The Greek Health Ministry submitted an amendment to Parliament on Wednesday according to which healthcare professionals will remain on unpaid leave during which they will also lose their social security if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The mandatory inoculation concerns medical, paramedical, nursing, administrative and support staff in hospitals, as well as private, public and municipal care facilities for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The unpaid leave will last, according to the government, “as long as the pandemic lasts.” The legislation will take effect as of August 16 for workers at nursing homes and from September 1 for healthcare staff.

To fill in the gaps left behind when staff goes on unpaid leave, the Health ministry will be able to hire healthcare professionals with three-month contracts. 

More than 90% of doctors compared to just 73% of nurses have so far been vaccinated.

Vaccine Health
READ MORE
law-for-health-workers-shots-heads-to-house
NEWS

Law for health workers’ shots heads to House

[Intime News]
NEWS

Health Minister urges Roma to get vaccinated

[Reuters]
NEWS

J&J, AstraZeneca explore Covid-19 vaccine modification after blood clot reports

question-open-on-need-for-covid-booster-shot-data-awaited-who-says
NEWS

Question open on need for Covid booster shot, data awaited, WHO says

[Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
NEWS

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

covid-19-vaccines-may-be-curbing-new-virus-mutations-study-shows
NEWS

Covid-19 vaccines may be curbing new virus mutations, study shows