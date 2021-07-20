health-minister-urges-roma-to-get-vaccinated

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias urged the Roma community on Tuesday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus during a visit to a settlement east of Athens.

“I spoke here with young people, with their families…we want to convince as many of our fellow citizens as possible about the beneficial effects of vaccination and to get vaccinated,” he said after meeting people at the settlement of Kliafa.

Kikilias was accompanying a mobile unit of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) which conducted rapid tests in the area.