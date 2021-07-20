NEWS

Health Minister urges Roma to get vaccinated

health-minister-urges-roma-to-get-vaccinated
[Intime News]

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias urged the Roma community on Tuesday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus during a visit to a settlement east of Athens.

“I spoke here with young people, with their families…we want to convince as many of our fellow citizens as possible about the beneficial effects of vaccination and to get vaccinated,” he said after meeting people at the settlement of Kliafa. 

Kikilias was accompanying a mobile unit of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) which conducted rapid tests in the area.

Health Vaccine
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

J&J, AstraZeneca explore Covid-19 vaccine modification after blood clot reports

question-open-on-need-for-covid-booster-shot-data-awaited-who-says
NEWS

Question open on need for Covid booster shot, data awaited, WHO says

[Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
NEWS

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

covid-19-vaccines-may-be-curbing-new-virus-mutations-study-shows
NEWS

Covid-19 vaccines may be curbing new virus mutations, study shows

judges-reject-firefighters-case-against-mandatory-vaccination
NEWS

Judges reject firefighters’ case against mandatory vaccination

union-defends-health-workers-over-vaccinations
NEWS

Union defends health workers over vaccinations