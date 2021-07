Greece’s National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced on Wednesday 2,972 new cases of coronavirus in the country, with the total number of confirmed infections rising to 466,441.

This comes after a high of 3,565 infections on Tuesday.

The daily data showed three people died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12,870.

The number of Covid-19 on ventilators rose to 125 from 121 the previous day.