The majority (80%) of new Covid-19 cases concern people under the age of 39, according to government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni.

Speaking during her daily briefing of the media on Monday, Peloni said that the average age of new cases currently stands at 26 years old and that one in two patients is under 54 years old.

By comparison, she noted, at the end of March seven out of 10 cases concerned people over the age of 55.