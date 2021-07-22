NEWS

Merkel praises Turkey over refugees but does not see it joining EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday praised Turkey for hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees as part of an agreement with the European Union and said she wanted close relations with Ankara but did not anticipate Turkish membership of the EU.

“Turkey is doing an outstanding job of taking care of Syrian refugees,” she told a news conference. “I would like this agreement [on migrants and refugees] with Turkey to continue, this is the best for the people.” [Reuters]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement at the end of the first day of a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. [Olivier Matthys/Pool via Reuters]
Refugees and migrants stand next to a tent in the Mavrovouni camp on the Greek island of Lesvos, on Monday. [Reuters]
