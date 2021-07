Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who earlier this week led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years, has been invited to attend Saturday’s event at the Presidential Palace marking the anniversary of the restoration of Greece’s democracy on July 24, 1974, Kathimerini understands.

It has not been confirmed if Antetokounmpo, who also lands in Athens on Saturday, will attend the event.