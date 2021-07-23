pm-briefs-sakellaropoulou-on-fight-against-covid-19

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday briefed President Katerina Sakallaropoulou on developments regarding the Covid-19 pandemic during their monthly meeting at the Presidential Palace. Mitsotakis said that the government intensified its efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy and correct the misinformation that is slowing the fight against the coronavirus. He also defended a government decision to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for employees at nursing homes and care facilities, saying that the decision was based on the recommendations of the National Bioethics Committee.