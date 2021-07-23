NEWS

Government offers cash bonuses to vaccine providers

government-offers-cash-bonuses-to-vaccine-providers
[Intime News]

Amid a spread of the more contagious Delta variant, the Greek government is offering cash bonuses to doctors and pharmacists who conduct vaccinations against Covid-19 in a bid to speed up the nationwide inoculation program.

More specifically, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced Friday that providers will receive 10 euros for every vaccination appointment. 

Furthermore, the government will pay providers 20 euros for every jab administered at their office and 50 euros per at-home vaccination for people who are unable to leave their beds due to illness or disability.

 

