NEWS

Greece extends condolences to victims, families of victims in India’s deadly floods

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after recovering it from a site of a landslide in Mahad, Raigad district, in the western state of Maharashtra, India, July 24, 2021. [Stringer/Reuters]

Greece’s Foreign Ministry expressed on Saturday its “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims of the deadly floods and landslides in western India.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts go out to the missing, the injured and the rescue crews. We extend our solidarity to the people and government of India,” it said in a post on Twitter.

At least 112 people have lost their lives in western India in landslides and floods caused by torrential monsoon rains.

[ANA-MPA]

Diplomacy
