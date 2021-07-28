NEWS

Moroccan arrested in Thessaloniki on suspicion of being ISIS member

A 28-year-old Moroccan man appeared in a court in Thessaloniki on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing after being arrested on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

The man, who was not identified publicly, was detained by anti-terrorism police in the northern city on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant issued by Morocco, which is seeking his extradition.

According to a court official, the international arrest warrant was issued in 2017 and alleges the man was a member of ISIS since 2014. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Appearing in court Wednesday, the suspect said he did not want to be extradited to Morocco. The court ordered him to remain in custody pending an extradition hearing.

