Dendias: ‘The days of the Ottoman Empire are over’

“The days of the Ottoman Empire are over,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday, while urging Turkey to comply with international law.

“Turkey must finally understand that it can no longer behave as if we are in the 18th or 19th century,” Dendias said after a briefing of opposition party representatives on Cyprus developments, including a plan by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders to partially reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha.

“The days of the Ottoman Empire are over… Respect for international law and the law of the sea are the governing principles of relations between states,” Dendias said.

“Realizing this would be in the interest of Turkish society, a large part of which I believe already shares these views,” he said.