intubations-and-hospital-admissions-steadily-high

Health authorities announced 2,845 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday and 12 deaths. The number of patients on ventilators was 165 early Friday afternoon, continuing an upward trend, as did hospital admissions at 207.

A record 118,933 tests were administered, with 2.39% coming back positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 948 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki with 319.

On Thursday, authorities announced 2,696 new cases, nine deaths and 173 hospital admissions, while 157 patients were on ventilators.

The day before, 2,874 new cases were reported, with 15 fatalities and 196 hospital admissions, while the intubated came to 144.

Last Friday, on July 23, meanwhile, authorities had confirmed 2,854 cases and seven deaths, while the intubated were 130 and new admissions to hospitals were 145.