apartment-explosion-kills-two-in-patissia

An 80-year-old woman and her 35-year-old grandson were killed on Monday morning when a gas cylinder in her fourth-floor apartment exploded, causing extensive damage to the building on Folegandrou Street in Kato Patissia in Athens.

According to reports, the explosion catapulted the man out of the apartment, which was completely destroyed, and his body was found on the sidewalk in front of the building.

The body of the woman, found inside the the apartment, was charred by the fire that was sparked by the explosion.

An investigation has been launched by police into the cause of the explosion.