woman-s-body-found-in-sea-off-folegandros

Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in the sea off the island of Folegandros on Friday.

The woman, from near Corinth in the Peloponnese, was reportedly on holiday with her boyfriend on the Cycladic island.

Witnesses last saw the victim get out of her car wearing her backpack, before descending toward a rocky area near the beach of Lygaria in the northern part of the island.

Fishermen later spotted her body floating close to the beach.

Authorities were looking for her 30-year-old partner. It was not clear if he was with the victim when she went missing.