cyprus-sending-firefighting-help

Cyprus was sending 20 firefighters, two firetrucks and a fully equipped civil defense team of 20 people to Greece on Wednesday morning to help in the ongoing battle against several blazes, the Cyprus Mail reported.

It said that the help was being flown on a military transport airplane from Larnaca.

The Greek fire service has been stretched to its limits in recent days, battling dozens of fires stoked by record-high temperatures and strong winds.

The biggest of these blazes are in northern Athens and on the island of Evia, though wildfires have also ripped through the island of Kos in the eastern Aegean and through parts of Ahcaia and Messinia in the Peloponnese.