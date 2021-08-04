NEWS

Cyprus sending firefighting help

cyprus-sending-firefighting-help

Cyprus was sending 20 firefighters, two firetrucks and a fully equipped civil defense team of 20 people to Greece on Wednesday morning to help in the ongoing battle against several blazes, the Cyprus Mail reported.

It said that the help was being flown on a military transport airplane from Larnaca.

The Greek fire service has been stretched to its limits in recent days, battling dozens of fires stoked by record-high temperatures and strong winds.

The biggest of these blazes are in northern Athens and on the island of Evia, though wildfires have also ripped through the island of Kos in the eastern Aegean and through parts of Ahcaia and Messinia in the Peloponnese.

Fire Cyprus
READ MORE
A burnt house is seen on outskirts of Ora village, in the background is the Larnaca mountain region, Cyprus, Sunday, July 4, 2021. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
NEWS

Cyprus forest fire that killed 4 now under control

[Reuters]
NEWS

Cyprus: 4 found dead in ‘most destructive’ forest blaze

The letter by Greece’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Theofili to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (seen here, at right, with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a file photo) contains strong diplomatic language.
NEWS

Response from Athens to Turkish expansionism

[EPA]
NEWS

Cyprus introduces stricter safety measures to curb Covid transmission

un-demands-turkey-turkish-cypriots-reverse-varosha-action
NEWS

UN demands Turkey, Turkish Cypriots reverse Varosha action

[George Vitsaras/SOOC]
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus and Jordan on the same page