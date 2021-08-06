help-pours-in-as-greece-battles-with-devastating-wildfires

Romania and Switzerland have joined Cyprus, France and Sweden in sending much-needed assistance as Greece battles devastating wildfires in northern Athens, on the island of Evia and in the Peloponnese.

Romania is sending 112 firefighters and 23 trucks that are expected to arrive over the next couple of days, along with an unspecified number of helicopters coming in from Switzerland to bolster aerial crews water-bombing multiple fire fronts raging across the country and dousing potential new hotspots.

France on Thursday dispatched 82 firefighters and two water-dumping airplanes, adding to another four sent from Sweden and Cyprus, with the latter also flying in a force of 40 firefighters.

Israel has also extended a helping hand, offering to send firefighters and equipment.