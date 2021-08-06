NEWS

Help pours in as Greece battles with devastating wildfires

help-pours-in-as-greece-battles-with-devastating-wildfires
[Dimitris Kapantais/InTime News]

Romania and Switzerland have joined Cyprus, France and Sweden in sending much-needed assistance as Greece battles devastating wildfires in northern Athens, on the island of Evia and in the Peloponnese.

Romania is sending 112 firefighters and 23 trucks that are expected to arrive over the next couple of days, along with an unspecified number of helicopters coming in from Switzerland to bolster aerial crews water-bombing multiple fire fronts raging across the country and dousing potential new hotspots.

France on Thursday dispatched 82 firefighters and two water-dumping airplanes, adding to another four sent from Sweden and Cyprus, with the latter also flying in a force of 40 firefighters.

Israel has also extended a helping hand, offering to send firefighters and equipment.

READ MORE
delta-variant-dominance-increasing-nationwide
NEWS

Delta variant dominance increasing nationwide

‘Homes can be rebuilt, the trees will grow back, but human loss cannot be compensated,’ Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said as firefighters battled for a third day to control blazes across Greece.
NEWS

Devastating wildfires ravaging Greece

probe-launched-into-underperforming-tax-offices
NEWS

Probe launched into ‘underperforming’ tax offices

[AP]
NEWS

Wildfires roar back to life near Athens as heat fans flames

pm-saving-lives-government-s-top-priority
NEWS

PM: Saving lives government’s ‘top priority’

resurgent-fires-torch-homes-threaten-monuments
NEWS

Resurgent fires torch homes, threaten monuments