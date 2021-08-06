NEWS

Delta variant dominance increasing nationwide

The Delta variant remains the dominant strain of the coronavirus across Greece and its prevalence is increasing, according to health authorities.

Tellingly, the Delta variant accounted for 73% of the SARS-CoV-2 infections that were diagnosed between July 5 and 27 by the National Genomic Surveillance Network.

What’s more, according to the analysis of the latest results, the prevalence of this variation is expected to further increase in the very near future to 85%.

Based on the latest available data in recent weeks, this variant concerns more than 80% of cases identified in the Southern Aegean, Crete and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and about 70% in Attica and the Peloponnese. 

Meanwhile, 2,800 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths were confirmed yesterday. The number of intubated patients (192) remained stable while there were 193 new hospital admissions.

