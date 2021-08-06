northern-athens-migrant-camp-evacuated

Some 2,000 migrants and refugees have been evacuated from the Ritsona camp in northern Athens to another facility in Malakasa amid concerns about the fires in the broader vicinity, a government official said on Friday.

“All of the facility’s services were placed on alert from the moment the phenomenon started,” the Malakasa camp’s director, Haralambos Hristou, told state broadcaster ERT, referring to the big fire that started in Varybobi on Tuesday and has since spread across the foothills of Mount Parnitha north of Athens.

The transfer operation took place on Thursday night, Hristou confirmed, saying that the fire service has committed trucks and firefighters to keeping the fire away from the Malakasa facility.