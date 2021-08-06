NEWS

Northern Athens migrant camp evacuated

northern-athens-migrant-camp-evacuated
[InTime News]

Some 2,000 migrants and refugees have been evacuated from the Ritsona camp in northern Athens to another facility in Malakasa amid concerns about the fires in the broader vicinity, a government official said on Friday.

“All of the facility’s services were placed on alert from the moment the phenomenon started,” the Malakasa camp’s director, Haralambos Hristou, told state broadcaster ERT, referring to the big fire that started in Varybobi on Tuesday and has since spread across the foothills of Mount Parnitha north of Athens.

The transfer operation took place on Thursday night, Hristou confirmed, saying that the fire service has committed trucks and firefighters to keeping the fire away from the Malakasa facility.

Fire Migration
READ MORE
3-migrants-die-in-greece-after-fire-in-abandoned-building
NEWS

3 migrants die in Greece after fire in abandoned building

fire-burns-tents-structures-in-greek-refugee-camp
NEWS

Fire burns tents, structures in Greek refugee camp

fire-breaks-out-at-samos-refugee-camp
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Samos refugee camp

small-fire-burns-tents-in-squalid-greek-island-refugee-camp
NEWS

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

fire-at-samos-migrant-center-contained
NEWS

Fire at Samos migrant center contained

fire-breaks-out-at-samos-migrant-center
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Samos migrant center