Guidelines issued to deal with smoke, microparticles

[Sooc]

The Hellenic Pulmonary Society Friday issued guidelines to residents and employees of areas near fire fronts to protect themselves from the smoke and dangerous microparticles.

But even at greater distances from fire fronts, the inhalation of microparticles and chemical irritants can seriously damage health.

Given the current conditions, it said people with serious underlying diseases, the elderly, children and pregnant women should completely avoid travel and movement outside the home.

People, especially those with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular diseases, should try to stay in air-conditioned spaces with closed windows and doors.

If movement is deemed necessary, a high respiratory protection mask (FFP2 or 3) or a double surgical mask should be worn. Movement outdoors should be limited to cooler times of the day.

People with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which are primarily aggravated by the environmental burden, should strictly adhere to their medication, and seek medical assistance if their symptoms worsen.

Health Fire
Local residents do their daily grocery shopping amidst thick smoke during a wildfire at the village of Istiaia on the island of Evia, Monday. [Kostas Tsironis/EPA]
