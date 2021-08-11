rain-expected-in-evia-on-thursday

The National Observatory of Athens’ (NOA) weather service, Meteo.gr, is forecasting rain on Thursday morning in the northern and central Aegean on Thursday morning, including Evia, the island devastated by the catastrophic wildfires raging for a ninth day on Wednesday.

The weather report says temperatures will ease as on Wednesday afternoon as hot air masses will gradually leave the region.

Meteo warns that caution is required in regions affected by the fires where storms can cause flooding.

The weather is expected to improve as on Thursday afternoon.