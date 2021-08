An ancient olive tree, which locals say was 25 centuries old, reportedly burnt down in the Evia wildfires, among the millions of other trees that perished.

Locals hope that the roots of the tree, located in the region of Rovies in the north of the island, will allow it to regenerate and renew its branches and foliage.

According to Greek media reports, which quoted locals, it was even referred to by the ancient geographer Strabo.