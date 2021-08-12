four-regions-on-high-risk-of-fire-on-friday

The risk of fire will be very high (category 4) on Friday in four Greek regions, according to the Wildfire Hazard map released by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Thursday.

The regions of Attica, including the island of Kythira, Sterea Ellada including Evia island, the Peloponnese and the northern Aegean region are seen as more at risk.

The General secretariat for Civil Protection has informed the competent state authorities, as well as the regions and municipalities of these regions to be on high alert.

It also recommends that the public show extreme caution and avoid actions outdoors that may cause a fire through negligence, such as the burning of dry grass or garbage, throwing lit cigarettes or use of machines that produce sparks, as well as the use of barbeques.

