Tsipras: PM has not realized magnitude of fires

The leader of main opposition SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, on Thursday bemoaned what he described as a lack of awareness on the part of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with regard to the scope of the destruction wrought by the wildfires.

“Listening today to the prime minister, I and every citizen feel greater anxiety and greater insecurity as has not realized the magnitude of the catastrophe, and the weakness and incompetence of the state mechanism,” Tsipras said during a tour of the fire-affected area of Ilia in southern Greece.

“He has not realized the magnitude of his responsibilities,” he added.