Mitsotakis thanks Ukrainian, Romanian, Qatari counterparts for fire assistance

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked three foreign leaders for the aid received by Greece to deal with ongoing catastrophic fires, speaking to them on the phone on Wednesday.

He spoke withthe Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Ukraine, Qatar and Romania together sent Greece 340 firefighters and 24 vehicles to fight the wildfires.

All three leaders expressed their solidarity to Greece and its people.

[ANA-MPA]