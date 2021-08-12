over-46-000-hectares-burnt-by-wildfires-in-evia

A charred forest area is seen next to the beach of the village of Rovies following a wildfire on the island of Evia, Greece, August 12, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

The catastrophic wildfires which started on August 3 on the island of Evia have burnt approximately 46,582 hectares, the National Observatory of Athens’ center Beyond said on Thursday.

The figure was reached after analysing 4 different high-resolution images from the European satellite Sentinel-2 on August 11, it said. The estimate given by Copernicus EU satellite imagery is 50,000 hectares.

Beyond was also able to detect the different types of burnt land:

– 19,770 hectares of forestland

– 9,960 ha of low brush land

– 9,065 ha of farmland

– 7,772 ha of grassland

– 435 ha of green zones used for leisure activities

– 80 ha of sparse vegetation

[ANA-MPA]