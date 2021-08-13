pm-to-brief-parliament-on-fires-on-august-25

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief lawmakers on the destructive wildfires that ravaged the country on August 25.

The briefing will be held at Mitsotakis’ initiative.

More than 100,000 hectares was reduced to ashes in two weeks in Greece, a record number since the deadly wildfires of 2007, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), which was updated on Thursday.

More specifically, from July 29 to August 12, 100,874 hectares burnt, according to calculations by the European Union’s Earth observation program Copernicus based on EFFIS data.

The average number of hectares burnt during the same period in the years from 2008 to 2020 was 2,750.