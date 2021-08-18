NEWS

Firefighters battle growing forest blaze near Athens

firefighters-battle-growing-forest-blaze-near-athens
An helicopter fills from a water tank during a wildfire near Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Greek firefighters on Wednesday battled a wildfire raging through one of the last remaining pine forests near Athens and said that homes could be at risk.

More than 500 wildfires have broken out in recent weeks across the country, ravaging swathes of forest and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

“Τhe flames are huge. I do not know what will happen, the fire is approaching homes,” Lefteris Kosmopoulos, deputy local governor of the Western Attica region, told state TV ERT.

Buses were on standby in Vilia, about 50 km (30 miles) from Athens, to evacuate residents if needed, as strong winds fanned a fire that started on Monday but had seemed under control. About a dozen smaller villages have been evacuated since Monday.

About 400 firefighters, assisted by additional firefighters from Poland, 15 helicopters and six firefighting planes, were dispatched to the area.

The biggest fire of the past few weeks, on the island of Evia near the capital, burned for days before being contained, ravaging swathes of forest in the north of the island.

Like other countries across the Mediterranean region including Turkey and Tunisia, Greece has seen some of its highest temperatures in decades this summer. [Reuters]

Fire
READ MORE
big-blaze-threatens-village-outside-athens
NEWS

Big blaze threatens village outside Athens

major-blaze-continues-northwest-of-athens
NEWS

Major blaze continues northwest of Athens

[Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Firefighters rushing to contain flareups outside Athens

Firefighters ftom Poland try to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paleochori, Mandra, Attica, on the provincial road Oinois - Porto Germenou, Greece, 17 August 2021. [Alexandros Beltes/EPA]
NEWS

Firefighters battling  resurgence in western Attica

Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Markati, near Athens, Greece, August 16, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Firefighters in Greece beat back large blaze outside Athens

[Intime News]
NEWS

Minister says fire fighters responded ‘immediately’ in Villia, Lavreotiki wildfires