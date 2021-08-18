firefighters-rushing-to-contain-flareups-outside-athens

Firefighters were still trying to control flareups in forest fires in Vilia and Lavreotiki, northwest of Athens, though all fronts were looking better on Wednesday, according to the Fire Brigade.

The Fire Service told the official Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the front in Vilia is worrying because it burns a forest towards Mount Patera and especially the area between Paleochori and Oinoi, however, there is no big flame since early in the morning.

The perimeter of the fire extends for many kilometers and efforts are made to contain it by noon when winds are expected to pick up in the area.

The ground firefighighting forces assisted by eight helicopters and three aircraft.

Hundreds of wildfires have burned across Greece this month, fueled by the country’s severe heatwave.