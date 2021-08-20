In Evros visit, ministers say Greek borders are ‘impenetrable’

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said on Friday Greek borders “will remain secure and impenetrable,” as they visited the northeastern region of Evros on Friday.

“The Afghan crisis is creating a new reality in geopolitics and at the same time it is creating the possibility of migration flows,” Chrysochoidis said.

“It is well known that we, as a European country, participate in the institutions of the European Union and within this framework a number of decisions are taken, however as a country we can not wait idly for the possible consequences,” he added.

On his part, Panagiotopoulos said that Greece will “shield itself against any possible or existing security threat.”

Like other European Union member states, Greece is concerned that developments in Afghanistan could trigger another big wave of migration to Europe.

The government spokesman said on Thursday that border forces are on alert to avoid any arrivals of migrants.

At the same time, the construction of the 27-kilometer-long fence at Evros has already been completed, as well as the installation and operation of the automated border surveillance system.