greece-plans-booster-shots-for-the-vulnerable

Greece will begin to roll out Covid vaccine booster shots to vulnerable individuals in the autumn to combat the more contagious Delta variant, health officials said Monday.

Priority will be given to immunocompromised people including patients who have been receiving active cancer treatment; individuals who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; and people who suffer from an HIV infection.

Only mRNA technology vaccines (those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) will be used for the booster shots, even for those who have previously received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johsnon vaccine.