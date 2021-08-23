NEWS

Greece plans booster shots for the vulnerable

greece-plans-booster-shots-for-the-vulnerable

Greece will begin to roll out Covid vaccine booster shots to vulnerable individuals in the autumn to combat the more contagious Delta variant, health officials said Monday.

Priority will be given to immunocompromised people including patients who have been receiving active cancer treatment; individuals who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; and people who suffer from an HIV infection. 

Only mRNA technology vaccines (those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) will be used for the booster shots, even for those who have previously received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johsnon vaccine.

Vaccine Coronavirus Health
READ MORE
us-regulators-give-full-approval-to-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine
NEWS

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

minister-nudges-unvaccinated-health-workers
NEWS

Minister nudges unvaccinated health workers

virus-spreading-fast-in-40-60-age-group
NEWS

Virus spreading fast in 40-60 age group

[Reuters]
NEWS

J&J, AstraZeneca explore Covid-19 vaccine modification after blood clot reports

question-open-on-need-for-covid-booster-shot-data-awaited-who-says
NEWS

Question open on need for Covid booster shot, data awaited, WHO says

[Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
NEWS

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect