greece-bolsters-humanitarian-mission-in-haiti

Greece has earmarked 100,000 euros to bolster international humanitarian efforts in Haiti in the wake of a devastating earthquake, the Foreign Ministry said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The money will go towards helping an unnamed aid organization respond to increased needs arising from the August 14 7.2-magnitude quake that left more than 2,200 people dead, over 300 missing and thousands displaced.

The earthquake has been followed by a tropical storm that is adding to the woes of the Caribbean nation.

In its announcement, the ministry stressed the country’s particular ties with Haiti, which was the first nation to recognize Greece’s independence in 1822.